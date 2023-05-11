Preity Zinta’s family gifts THIS to Gene Goodenough; Actress takes Jai-Gia to Hateshwari Mata temple-VIDEO

Preity Zinta is quite active on Instagram, and she often treats her 10.2 million followers on Instagram with glimpses of her day-to-day life with her hubby Gene Goodenough, and their little kids Jai and Gia. She is currently spending some quality time with her family in her hometown, and her hubby Gene has accompanied her to Shimla for the first time. Preity recently shared pictures with Gene Goodenough, revealing that her family gifted him a traditional Himachali Topi. She also shared a sneak-peek of her visit to Hateshwari Mata temple with Gene Goodenough and their kids Jai and Gia.

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari Mata temple with Gene Goodenough and their kids

Preity Zinta visited the temple in Shimla along with Gene Goodenough, their kids, and other members of their family. In the video, Preity is seen wearing a yellow ethnic suit, with a golden dupatta covering her head. Gene Goodenough is seen in a black shirt and matching pants. Preity and Gene are seen holding their kids as they took them inside the temple and participated in the rituals. In her caption, Preity wrote that she would often visit the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla, when she was a little girl, and that she feels very connected to it.

“Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again,” she wrote. Check out the video below.

Preity Zinta’s family gifts a Himachali Topi to Gene Goodenough

Meanwhile, just an hour ago, Preity shared a picture with Gene, in which he is seen wearing a traditional Himachali Topi. The traditional green and pink cap looks great on Gene Goodenough, and Preity mentioned in her caption that it is a gift from her family as Gene accompanied her for the first time to Shimla. “When your husband comes home with you for the first time & the family gifts him the traditional Himachali Topi #home #family #ting,” wrote Preity.

