Preity Zinta's 'Pre COVID travel' picture will surely give you major vacay blues; See inside

COVID-19 pandemic has surely hit all those travel plans and made us keep our passports in the second gear. Every now and then, those travel pictures make us miss more of pre-COVID travel time and a similar thing happened to actress Preity Zinta. The mother of two is quite active on Instagram and shares the minute details of her life with her fans. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress recently, took to her Instagram handle to share her feelings about travelling.

Preity Zinta shared a picture from one of her travel diaries with her fans. In the photo, she was seen wearing casual yet super comfy travel clothes and completed the look with a hat. The overall vibe of the photo was scenic. With waters in the backdrop, Preity looked gorgeous. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Pre covid travel. Miss those days.” Her fans also couldn’t resist themselves commenting as soon as she posted the photo. They left heart emojis in the comment section.

See Priety’s post here:

Last year in November, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia. Every now and then, she treats her fans with pictures of her babies. Recently, she shared a photo cuddling one of her twins and wrote, “Mommy vibes” as the caption.

Preity has appeared in several Bollywood movies including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Lakshya, among others.

