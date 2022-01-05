Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra discharged from Mumbai hospital: Report

Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra have been discharged from a Mumbai hospital. For the unversed, the couple was admitted after they had tested positive for Covid-19. According to a latest report in ETimes, Prem Chopra and wife Uma were admitted at Lilavati Hospital which is located in the city's suburbs. They were reportedly discharged on Tuesday.

Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating the couple, revealed on Wednesday that the 86-year-old veteran actor and his wife were discharged on Tuesday. As part of their treatment, it was earlier reported that the couple received monoclonal antibody cocktail to fight the virus. Reports also suggested that the legendary actor was responding well to the treatment.

A string of Bollywood personalities have been contacted with the virus that has spread like fire in Mumbai and resulted in the rising number of cases. Recently, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor had also tested positive. This is the second time that Arjun has been tested for the virus.

