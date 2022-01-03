Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra hospitalised after testing positive for COVID 19

In what came as a shocking news for everyone, there has been a massive surge in the COVID 19 cases. Not just commoners, but celebs have also been testing positive for the deadly virus. Of late, several celebs have shared the news of being diagnosed with COVID 19. And now the recent ones to join the list is Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra. According to media reports, the veteran actor and his wife have been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital after testing positive for COVID 19.

As per a report published in the Times of India, Prem Chopra and his wife have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and they are recovering well. The reports also suggested that the legendary actor has been responding well to the treatment. And if the situation continued to improve, Prem Chopra and his wife are likely to be discharged in a day or two. Earlier, John Abraham had created a buzz after he confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. He wrote, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up”.

This isn’t all. Alaya F also shared the news of battling COVID 19 for a week and revealed that she has now recovered from the deadly virus. She wrote, “Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for COVID a week ago. I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated from then till now. Since I hadn’t developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice. During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all Covid protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative”