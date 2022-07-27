Prem Chopra dismisses death rumours, says he's telling everyone he is alive: 'This hoax needs to stop'

Being a celeb is not a cakewalk in Bollywood and it is not easy to be under continuous media scrutiny. In fact, celebs often fall victim to several rumours and death hoaxes as well. Over the years, several celebs have been prey to death hoaxes and the recent one was Prem Chopra. It is reported that the legendary actor has been receiving calls since Wednesday morning every since the fake news of his demise surfaced on the internet. However, Prem Chopra has now dismissed the reports and stated that he is hail and hearty now.

Talking to ETimes, the veteran actor stated that someone is deriving sadistic pleasure by spreading false news. He asserted, “This is sadism, what else! Somebody is deriving sadistic pleasure in wrongly informing people that I am no more. But here I am absolutely hale and hearty”. Prem Chopra stated that he has received calls from Rakesh Roshan and others from the industry who were worried about him. The actor also recalled a similar thing had happened to Jeetendra a couple of months ago and emphasised, “This needs to stop- and immediately”.

Earlier, Prem Chopra had made the headlines after he and his wife Uma Chopra were hospitalised after testing positive for COVID 19 early this year. As of now, the veteran actor is enjoying life doing yoga and watching news. The 86 year old actor was even seen doing a special role in Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2.

