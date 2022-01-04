Prem Chopra, his wife Uma to get discharged from hospital today: Report

Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma had recently tested positive for COVID-19. They were admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. According to reports of ETimes, both are doing fine and will get discharged by Tuesday evening. Both of them reportedly received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are getting better. The reports also suggested that their symptoms were mild and they were responding well to the treatment.

Amid the Omicron scare, many celebrities tested positive for COVID-19. John Abraham and his wife Priya had tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently home quarantined. John wrote on his social media handle, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up.”

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor too tested positive for the virus. She shared the news on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid pos(i)tive. I am fine and request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor also tested positive. This is the second time the ‘Ki and Ka’ actor contracted the virus. Previously, he tested COVID-19 positive in September 2021.

