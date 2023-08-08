Prem Chopra reveals Rajesh Khanna couldn’t accept 'fading stardom'; Talks about Amitabh Bachchan's transition

Prem Chopra, who is popularly known for his roles as a villain in films, reflected on working with co-stars Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. In a recent interview, Chopra shared how only Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B was able to sustain the stardom while Rajesh Khanna aka Kaka lost it.

Prem Chopra’s reflections on working with Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Prem Chopra spoke about how it was to work with co-stars Kaka and Big B. He shared in the interview that Kaka lost his stardom because he couldn’t come to terms with the fact that he had outgrown heroic roles while as we can all witness, Big B is still working actively.

Chopra also revealed that Rajesh Khanna had a reputation of being late for shoots, and no producer could confront him about it because the actor had a certain stature in the industry. Also, according to Chopra, Khanna couldn’t evolve with time and this led to his downfall in the industry. On the other hand, he praised Amitabh Bachchan for efficiently transitioning to character roles at the right time.

Prem Chopra said about Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi, “He (Rajesh Khanna) tried to retain his old style, but the audience didn’t accept it. Those movies didn’t work. He could not face the fact that he wasn’t the superstar that he used to be. But Amitabh was different. He was a superstar for so many years, but he moved on to character roles at the right time. I am sometimes surprised, at this age, he is busier than he was before.”

Prem Chopra shares an anecdote from Haathi Mere Saathi

In the interview, the 87-year-old actor shared an anecdote from the film Haathi Mere Saathi released in 1971. He shared that the producer of the film hired a man just for the sole purpose of bashing him up whenever Rajesh Khanna would come late to the sets. And as mentioned before that nobody could confront Khanna about his tardiness, the producer used to beat that man in order to give the late-coming-actor a message. In fact, because of this whole scenario, Khanna got a hint and he started arriving at the set early.

