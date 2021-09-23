Prem Chopra on turning 86: I’m taking it easy and cherishing life, doing yoga & watching news

Veteran actor Prem Chopra opened up on turning 86 in a recent interview with a daily leading and said that the ongoing health crisis has muted his birthday celebrations as well. Speaking to Hindustan Times, legendary actor Prem Chopra said, “I’ll be celebrating my birthday with my family members. There’ll be a havan in the morning, and then we’ll all get together for lunch and dinner.” He also recalled how things were different before the pandemic had struck.

“I used to have a big birthday bash, where all my friends used to come and just enjoy the party. But now, you can’t have big parties because of Covid, and we’re not even allowed to do that. So, it’s nice to have a together with close family ones only. Now, we just accept best wishes from everybody and hope everyone lives a blessed life,” said Chopra.

Talking about the work front, Chopra has a special role in the upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh.

Speaking about it, Prem Chopra said that the makers don’t want to release it on OTT platforms but only in theatres. “ I also have one more project titled, Nautanki. Right now, I want to work, but something which is tempting. Only then I’m ready to step out. I don’t want to do it unnecessarily at this age, because then it would be a waste of time,” he said, adding, “So, I’m taking it easy and cherishing life, doing yoga, watching news, and looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s the one responsible for keeping things together,” he added.

Also Read: La Familia: Sharman Joshi on father in law Prem Chopra; Says latter is most happy in company of grandchildren