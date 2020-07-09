Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tubelight or Race 3: Which Salman Khan movie disappointed you the most? COMMENT

In last five to six years, Salman Khan’s movies might be making to the coveted Rs 100 crore club but his movies have been getting a lot of negative reviews and have been struggling to leave a mark among the audience. Which of his movies did leave you disappointed? Discuss below.

– it isn’t just a name but an emotion. The renowned actor has been ruling the industry for three decades now and is often touted to be the Sultan of Bollywood. The Kick actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world who never gets enough of his charm and style. Over the years, Salman’s fans have been seen imitating him in one way or other. This isn’t all. The social media is often flooded with throwback pics and videos of the actor which takes us down the memory lane to his days of Maine Pyar Kia, Karan Arjun, Andaz Apna Apna and many more.

In her career of three decades, Salman has given several blockbuster hits like Saajna, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa etc wherein he not just won hearts with his acting prowess, but it also helped him secure a position as one of Bollywood's leading actors. But despite being known as the king of the box office with 15 consecutive films in Rs 100 crore club, Salman hasn’t had a great run in term of content in the last few years. His films might have entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club but managed to rake in a lot of criticism for lacking substance. Particularly in the last five years, movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tubelight and Race 3 ended up being a massive disappointment for the fans.

Although he did work in several movies in the several movies, his projects are certainly lacking the spark now. And now, all eyes are on his upcoming projects – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But as the movies are yet to release, tell us which Salman Khan movie has disappointed you the most in the recent times among Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tubelight and Race 3. Let us know in the comments below.

