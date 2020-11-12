Prem Ratan Dhan Payo turns 5: Sonam Kapoor’s best ethnic looks from it that serve style inspiration for Diwali

As Prem Ratan Dhan Payo clocks 5 years today, we bring to you Sonam Kapoor’s best traditional looks from the film that will inspire you for this festive season.

and starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2015. Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial garnered much love and appreciation from everyone. Salman and Sonam’s chemistry in the film was noteworthy and left everyone awestruck. Dubbed in several other languages, the film marked the fourth collaboration between Barjatya and Dabangg Khan after their previous films Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Interestingly, the Sultan star essayed the role of Prem once again in the film and this was the fourteenth movie where Salman’s character was named as Prem.

But what caught everyone’s fancy was, Sonam’s sartorial choices. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the Neerja star gave major fashion goals in the film. The diva wore some amazing traditional outfits that set trends. Ethnic outfits with heavy jewellery were back in fashion, courtesy Sonam's fashion choices in the film. From donning a traditional Rajasthani lehenga to stunning saris, the diva aced up her fashion game. The talented actress looked on point as she complimented her outfits with matching jewellery.

Today, as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo completes five years of its release, we have picked some of her best ethnic looks from the film that may come in handy for you for some fashion inspiration. In the film, there are several scenes when Sonam has effortlessly nailed an ethnic look with a modern charm. Clad in a pale pink saree with embellished work, heavy stone studded necklace and matching earrings, she looked beautiful as she added matching bangles to the look. The other look shows her donning a skin coloured lehenga with red bangles and heavy gold jewellery. The diva’s purple saree from the film became instantly popular. She complimented her look with minimal make up and white bangles. Keeping things simple, there were several scenes in the film when Sonam effortlessly nailed a white saree look with matching maang tika.

Also, Diwali is around the corner and we are sure that these traditional looks of Sonam Kapoor will serve as outfit inspiration for you. Take a look at Sonam’s top traditional look from the film that will help you to up your fashion game this Diwali.

