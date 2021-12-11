Pretty in Pink: Alia Bhatt is a gorgeous sight in airport pics as she returns to Mumbai post RRR promotion

Over the past few days, Alia Bhatt has been neck-deep in promotions of her upcoming film, RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, RRR will also feature Alia in a pivotal role. The trailer of the film turned out to be a massive spectacle and was loved by fans. Now, as the film's release date draws near, Alia also has been busy with promotions. Recently, she headed to Hyderabad and now, she is back in Mumbai.

On Saturday afternoon, Alia was snapped at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai. The gorgeous star opted for ethnic wear for the day. In the photos, Alia is seen exiting the private airport with her team. She is seen clad in a pink kurta with a matching palazzo. The RRR actress is seen sporting cool pair of sunglasses with her ethnic wear. She is seen carrying a red trendy bag and her hair is left loose. Alia stopped to pose for paps and then, headed to her car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress previously was on New Delhi where she was shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan with Alia. It is being helmed by Karan Johar. The film is touted to be a love story. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Besides this, Alia has RRR releasing on January 7, 2022. She also has Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up for release in February 2022.

