Pride of a father: Amitabh Bachchan lauds son Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi trailer

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to entertain his audience with his upcoming film Dasvi. After a long wait, the makers today released the trailer, and it has already garnered positive reviews. The film is based on a politician who wants to appear for the class 10 board exam from jail. Not only fans, but celebrities have also heaped praise on Dasvi’s trailer. And now, Abhishek Bachchan’s father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and reposted the trailer. Big B wrote, "The Pride of a Father ...in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters ... it's PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully !!!"

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi and Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. The upcoming film will mark Abhishek Bachchan’s first collaboration with both actresses. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Haryana Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who plans to appear for class 10th board exams while he is in jail. The film is slated to release this April.

Amitabh also reshared a fan's post on the Dasvi trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Bhaiyu .. my love and my blessings ever for this .. so much, so different from your last one and simply love the moves .. prayers are with you ..”

Earlier today, Ajay Devgn unveiled the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Chaudhary saab @juniorbachchan all the best for your #Dasvi Zabardast Trailer! Looking forward to watching the film on 7th April.”

