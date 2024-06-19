Pride Month 2024: The Archies’ Yuvraj Menda is ‘grateful’ that his sexuality hasn’t been a ‘hindrance’ in showbiz

Zoya Akhtar introduced showbiz with an ensemble of talented actors with her 2023 released Netflix movie The Archies. This teen musical comedy starred Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Agastya Nanda in key roles. Menda who played the character of Dilton Doiley in the show has now spoken about his sexuality and whether it was ever a hindrance for him.

Yuvraj Menda on how it is like being an openly gay actor in showbiz

“Life has been great” shared the 20-year-old in a conversation with HT City where he revealed that he’s busy auditioning and will hopefully be acting more. Yuvraj added, “Luckily, I got to work with Zoya Akhtar, and it was as normal an experience as it would be for anyone. And that’s how it should be, that’s what the LGBTQIA+ community wants the world to strive towards.”

Yuvraj Menda’s coming-out story

June is celebrated as Pride Month to seek equal opportunity and justice for the queer community across the world. Yuvraj Menda who is currently completing his studies abroad has revealed that he came out to his friends and family when he was around 13 or 14.“Touchwood, I attribute my ability to be candid about my sexuality to them,” shared the actor.

Asked about whether his sexuality has ever been a hindrance in getting work, Yuvraj was quick to add, “I can only speak for myself. I haven’t felt like it has been a hindrance. Luckily, I haven’t come across people who view it as that. I am grateful we are at a stage where we don’t see it as that.”

It is a proper practice that budding artists want to put up in Mumbai so that they are available for back-to-back auditions. However, the case with Yuvraj is different as he wants to prioritise both his work and studies. “If I have to give a certain audition, I can do that sitting in university as well, my friends help me with dialogues and scenes,” Yuvraj explained.

Bankrolled by Reema Kagti, Sharad Devarajan, and Zoya Akhtar, The Archies was an adaptation of a fictional rock band that appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show.

