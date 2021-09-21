Prime ingredient in cheating cases 'element of inducement' appears to be missing from Raj Kundra case: Court

Businessman Raj Kundra was released on bail on Tuesday morning after being in jail for 2 months in an alleged adults films production case. The businessman was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 and now, as per the bail order, the Court noted that 'element of inducement', the prime ingredient in any cheating, fraud cases is missing in Raj Kundra's case. Further, the magistrate also stated that all other accused in the case was out on bail and that Raj Kundra cannot be kept behind bars till the end of the trial.

In its order, as reported by PTI, the Court said, "If the statements of the witnesses are perused then the element of inducement, which is the prime ingredient of cheating, appears to be missing from the case of the prosecution." Further, as per the PTI report, in the bail order the Court also said that the laptops, phones and servers of the accused in Raj Kundra's case were in the custody of the police and hence, there was no possibility of any tampering with evidence.

Further, in the bail order, the Court added that the trial against Raj Kundra will take its time and hence, it would not be apt to keep him behind bars. The Court said, "It is better to mention here that the trial will take its own time and, in such circumstances, it will not be proper to keep the accused in custody, when they are ready to furnish surety for their appearance and to abide by the conditions imposed by the court."

Last week, the Police filed a supplementary charge sheet against Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe. Reportedly, the Police had alleged that other accused and Raj Kundra had lured struggling artists by promising them roles in movies and later forced them into being a part of adult films that were uploaded on mobile apps.

Amid this, the businessman was released on bail on Tuesday and was snapped after he walked out of jail. Later, Kundra was seen arriving at his residence.

