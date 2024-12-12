Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a fan of Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s kids Taimur and Jeh; THIS video is proof

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his eagerness to meet Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. A video capturing PM Modi's interaction with the Kapoor family was shared by ANI. In the video, Saif mentioned that PM Modi was the first Prime Minister he had ever met. PM Modi responded by recalling his meeting with Saif's father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and shared his hope of meeting the third generation of the family.

In a video shared by ANI, Saif Ali Khan can be seen talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Aap pehle Pradhan Mantri hai jisse main mila hoon. Aur aapne aankhon mein aankh milake, personally humse mile and do baar mile hai. Aap mein itni achi energy hai aur aap itni mehnat karte hai. Aur aap jo karte hai, main aapko congratulate karna chahta hoon."

(You are the first Prime Minister that I have met. You have spoken to me while looking into my eyes and met me twice. Your energy is so good and you work so hard. I want to congratulate you in whatever you do)," Saif told PM Modi.

See video here:

“Thank you for opening your doors and hum sab se milne ke liye and itne accessible hone ke liye (for meeting us and for being so accessible for us)," Saif said.

PM Modi replied, “Main aapke pitaji ko mila hoon aur main soch raha tha ke aaj mujhe teen peedi ko milne ka mauka milega. Lekin aap laaye nahi teesri peedi ko (I have met your father and I thought today I will get to meet the third generation as well. But you didn’t bring them)." He then burst into a laugh.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor chipped in to added, “Hum laana chahte the (we wanted to bring them)." Although PM Modi couldn’t meet Taimur and Jeh, Kareena shared a photo on her Instagram and revealed he sent them an autographed note.

Prime Minister Modi recently hosted Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family at his residence in New Delhi.

The family traveled to the capital to personally invite the Prime Minister to the inauguration of the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, scheduled for this Friday, December 13, 2024, in Mumbai. The festival is being organized to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan is ‘fun actor’ claims Rashmika Mandanna; find out what she said about Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal