Prince Philip’s death: Saba Ali Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Navya Nanda & more pay condolences to the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip took his last breath on Friday, April 9. The Duke passed away at the age of 99 and was going to turn 100 this June. Reportedly, the Duke of Edinburgh was ill for several days before his demise and was even admitted to the hospital before returning to the palace. Several political figures have paid their condolences for Prince Philip on their social media handles. Bollywood stars like Saba Ali Khan, Pooja Bhatt, , and Aftab Shivdasani took to their Instagram and Twitter handles to mourn the demise of the duke.

Saba took to her Insta handle to share a picture of the duke next to Queen Elizabeth II and wrote, “Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.” Pooja also shared a short note on Twitter, “End of an ear, in more ways than one” and added a broken-hearted emoji. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya also shared a photo of the duke on social media. Aftab also took to his Twitter handle to write, “RIP” to pay tribute to the duke.

Condolences poured in from around the world when the news of Prince Philip’s demise was confirmed. Reportedly, people left flowers and flags outside the palace gates and Britain’s Parliament lowered its flags to half-staff. The PM of Britain, Boris Johnson delivered a statement in which he said the duke had “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”