Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 10 years of marriage by sharing an endearing portrait; PIC

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton celebrate a decade of their married life, new photos of the happy couple are released on social media. Take a look.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are celebrating a decade of their married life today. The happy couple, who met while studying at the University of St Andrew’s in Scotland, got married at Westminster Abbey back in 2011. Even before the two exchanged vows, they were a couple for 7 years. Hence, the couple hasn’t just marked their 10 year wedding anniversary but has also completed 18 years since they first met each other. William and Kate have three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

On the eve of their wedding anniversary, a new photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been released by Kensington Palace’s official Instagram handle. In the portrait, we can see the Duke and Duchess gazing into each other's eyes. The couple’s heartwarming photo shows both of them donned in regal blue as they sit beside one another and remember their special day. Kate can be seen wearing her sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to William's mother Princess Diana.

Take a look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo:

Earlier this week, Kate and William paid a visit to Manor Farm to discuss sustainable farming and climate change at the Cheesy Waffles Project. The royal couple’s photos from their time at the farm evoked joy on social media. The two took a lamb for a walk and even tried their hand at driving a tractor. As the Covid-19 restrictions started to ease up, Kate and William got the opportunity to visit the countryside.

