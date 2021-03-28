Prince William crowned World's Sexiest ‘Bald’ Man; Reports suggest he’s been called ‘Sexy’ 17.6 million times

As per a report by the U.K.’s The Sun, Prince William is now the 'World's Sexiest Bald Man'. Check out the details.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William is making headlines for an interesting reason. According to a recent study, the Duke is the sexiest bald man in the world. A report by the U.K.’s The Sun, cosmetic surgery firm Longevita conducted a study explaining why. It was found that out of all the ‘bald’ people on the planet, William was one most-associated with Google search terms and blog posts labeled “sexy,” “attractive,” or “hot.”In the report, the Duke also managed boxing icon Mike Tyson, who placed second on the same list.

William has been called the word “sexy” 17.6 million times online, according to the research results. Meanwhile, Mike received 8.8 million remarks. Jason Statham who is known for his role in Fast & Furious placed third in the list with 7.4 million results. Several other well-known faces in Hollywood made their way in the top ten with Pitbull, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Vin Diesel. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin missed his spot in the top 10 ‘sexiest’ bald celebrities but was able to receive 2.2 million results.

Fans of Stanley Tucci, who is a popular Hollywood star, were not impressed with the results of the study. The actor, who is known for his films like The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games, and Supernova, has also gained fans due to his charming appearance as he rocks his bald look. One user tagged the actor and jokingly tweeted, “I will avenge you” to show their disapproval of the results.

Also Read| Prince William in disagreement with Prince Harry’s comments on Oprah interview? Former isn’t ‘trapped’?

Share your comment ×