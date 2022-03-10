Prioritising Self Love – It’s Women’s Day year-long!

Take a cue from history where powerful quotes by famous women help you to celebrate Women’s Day 365 Days A Year! Globally, 8th of March is observed as International Women’s Day and the buzz is seen across media and events. Social media goes into hyperdrive to celebrate womanhood, women are showered with “Happy Women’s Day” texts, and shopping malls and arcades are packed with special discounts. Everyone loves a sale. Of course, women are not complaining.

But why limit the celebration of women, sisterhood and their tremendous hustle to just one single day? In all good reason - International Women’s Day celebrates every woman with a simple genuine reminder that ‘everyday is ours’!

Here are 5 powerful quotes that will have the zest to motivate you to love yourself a little more. Come along, celebrate your magic on not just one, but 365 days a year. Ready?

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer."

- Rihanna

"In my moments of doubt, I've told myself firmly – if not me, who? If not now, when? If you have similar doubts when opportunities are presented to you, I hope those words might be helpful."

- Emma Watson

"The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind and above all, be humble."

- Serena Williams

"I just don't really believe in mistakes and worst choices. Everything I have done and not done has made me who I am."

- Elisabeth Moss

"No matter how different women are, we all seem to share the guilt that we're not doing enough. If anything, I would say that as long as you're doing your best, it's more than enough."

- Jessica Alba

Are you feeling loved, acknowledged and inspired enough? It’s important that we, as women, put ourselves first. It is true that with a world of responsibilities resting on our gentle shoulders and the definite urge to supremely excel at them all - we tend to forget to pamper ourselves or even take care of our own feelings.

Palmolive’s latest campaign #SAYYESTOYOU is a sharp message for women to realise that every day is Women’s Day. This is a sweet and simple chance to say yes to what makes our soul happy, and embrace everything that makes us smile.

Life can be simple if we don’t tend to overthink it. Women can embrace self-love by taking the first step to acknowledge their efforts and then pamper yourself as a rewarding gesture. Begin by indulging in a luxurious face care regime from Palmolive that is made with nature’s choicest ingredients.

Whatever be the pressing reason – be it office work, household chores, unending pressures of our relationships, social commitments, and the inexplicable need to somehow keep everyone happy - All these aspects are only second to “Self Love”.

Dear Woman – You are precious and special. Never hesitate to prioritise yourself or to voice your opinion. Self love is not selfish, it is indeed your right, join hands to #SAYYESTOYOU all through the year.