Pritam and Arijit Singh come together for a lockdown version of 'Shayad' song

Music composer Pritam and playback star Arijit Singh have collaborated for a lockdown version of their hit song "Shayad", from Imtiaz Alis film "Love Aaj Kal".

The new version is titled "Shayad -- Aaj Kal", and is about love, faith and hope. It salutes the spirit of frontline workers fighting the battle against coronavirus.

" ‘Shayad -- Aaj Kal' is a very special song, it is a tribute to all our frontline combatants who are serving our country selflessly. We are hoping to spread love and faith through this song, which is the need of the hour. This time too shall pass," Pritam said.

I know you guys have been constantly asking for this alternate lyric version. Sony and I are trying to get this out as soon as possible. For now enjoy this version. Please continue the support. I for India. Please Donate - Link in bio!https://t.co/8W3J5n4RCz — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 7, 2020

Composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit, the song has been created and shot during the lockdown period.

"Love Aaj Kal" features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. It traced love stories of two different eras -- the first is set in the late 1980s-early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe. The film is a retelling of Ali's 2009 hit that starred and , and was a hit. "Love Aaj Kal" 2020 fared below expectation at the box-office and was also critically panned.

