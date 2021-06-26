Pritam on board for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's next with Luv Ranjan

Pritam has composed the music for Ranbir Kapoor films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jagga Jasoos, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Details

Ace music composer Pritam has come on board for the upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial, which features and in lead. Pritam revealed this in an interview with News 18. The movie also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia playing the role of Ranbir’s parents. The much-awaited rom com went on the floors in January in the first week of January in Ghaziabad. The makers had recreated the set up of a Bungalow in NCR and shot for over a month before calling it a schedule wrap.

This would mark the first-time collaboration of Pritam with Luv Ranjan, however, the composer has worked with Ranbir on films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jagga Jasoos and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is also composing the score of soon to be released, Brahmastra, which is reported to be shot soon in Budapest. Given the rom com set up, one expects a cracker of an album from Pritam, as the zone falls right in his alley.

Apart from the Luv Ranjan film, Pritam is also composing the score of the , and Emraan Hashmi fronted action thriller, Tiger 3. Talking about the rom-com, Luv Ranjan is looking to resume the shoot soon. In the first leg of the shoot, the makers had canned the family sequences, inside a Bungalow constructed in the outskirts of Delhi. They also shot for some outdoor sequences.

The second leg is expected to focus on the romantic quotient of the film. Buzz is, the makers will also be going abroad, in Europe, for a marathon schedule, the plan where the entire fun unravels. However, there has been no official communication from the makers yet.

Also Read| SWOT for Ranbir Kapoor: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for RK

Share your comment ×