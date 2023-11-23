Pritam reminisces 20-year journey with Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani; recalls Sanjay Gadhvi on his birthday

Renowned as Pritam, the multifaceted artist Pritam Chakraborty, excelling as a composer, instrumentalist, guitarist, and singer, has crafted numerous chartbusters throughout his illustrious career. His latest venture involves composing the first track, Lutt Putt Gaya, for the upcoming film Dunki under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani. Pritam expresses his eagerness for this inaugural collaboration with Hirani while also fondly recalling the late Sanjay Gadhvi on the occasion of his birthday.

Pritam fondly recalls cherished moments with mentors Rajkumar Hirani and the late Sanjay Gadhvi

Pritam, the accomplished composer with a track record of over two decades working on numerous projects with director Rajkumar Hirani, is joining forces with him for the first time on a film. This particular project happens to be the much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. He recently took to his Instagram to reflect on their two-decade journey. In a heartfelt post, he also reminisced about his camaraderie with the late Dhoom director, Sanjay Gadhvi, on what would have been Gadhvi's birthday.

He wrote, "My journey with Raju Hirani and Sanjay Gadhvi started almost 20 years ago. Both have been guides and mentors. It was Raju, with whom I had done many ads and jingles, who introduced me to Sanjay. And then it was Sanjay who gave me my first few films and stood by my side like a rock. We lost Sanjay just three days ago. Today is Sanjay’s birthday. But today is also the launch of the first song from Raju’s Dunki. In over 20 years, #Dunki is Raju and my first film together."

More About Dunki

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, boasts a cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, while Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal take on important characters. The film's release date was cleverly disclosed in an April video on social media, showcasing SRK's admiration for the director, who amusingly responded by offering him the film. Exploring the concept of illegal immigration through the Donkey Flight method, the movie has generated substantial online anticipation. Kanika Dhillon is the talented writer behind this eagerly awaited project, set to grace the theaters on December 22, just in time for the festive season.

