Prithivraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar as India's Bravest Samrat takes on Sanjay Dutt, film to release in Jan 2022

After a long wait, fans of Akshay Kumar are in for a treat as his epic film, Prithviraj, on the life of India's bravest Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is all set to release in theatres in January 2022. Today, Prithviraj Teaser was released and it gave us a glimpse of an epic saga featuring Akshay as the valiant emperor. Manushi Chhillar, who will be making her debut, was seen as a gorgeous and brave Sanyogita. The 1-minute-22-second teaser will leave you with goosebumps.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Akshay shared Prithviraj Teaser and wrote, "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22." Talking about the film, Akshay says, "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values."

The superstar adds, “He (Prithviraj Chauhan) is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.” Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. In the teaser, we see the Samrat fight an epic battle against Sanjay. Sonu Sood also is seen in a glimpse.

The gorgeous Manushi plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

