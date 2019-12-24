Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar gets voted as the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by PETA

Gearing up for her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar has been voted as the Sexiest Vegetarian Personality by PETA. The diva is elated about it. Here’s what she says.

The gorgeous diva has been a strong advocate for vegetarianism and has expressed her views on the subject even on various global forums. When asked to react on the Sexiest Vegetarian award, Manushi said, “Being a vegetarian has actually been a way of life for me. My parents were vegetarians and while they gave me the choice I never felt like I was missing on something. I’ve always been a vegetarian and have never felt like I needed to change that.”

Not just this, Manushi also highlighted several advantages of being a vegetarian. She revealed that it helps a person live a healthy lifestyle. Manushi said, “I do believe vegetarian food is extremely nutritious and has tremendous health benefits in terms of regulating cholesterol, blood pressure, among others. As an animal lover, my core is at peace with this decision and I’m happier being a vegetarian.”

Meanwhile, a while back, Akshay and Manushi were snapped at the muhurat puja of Prithviraj. The film is based on the life of warrior Prithviraj Chauhan and will star Akshay in the lead role. The first announcement was made a while back with a video on social media. Manushi will be seen playing the role of Princess Samyukta. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film will be produced by Aditya Chopra. Prithviraj will release on Diwali 2020.

