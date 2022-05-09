Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar look every bit regal at the trailer launch; PICS

Akshay Kumar’s fans have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today. After all, the trailer of his much talked about period drama Prithviraj has been unveiled today. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie is based on the life of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty and will feature Akshay playing the titular role. Interestingly, Prithviraj will also mark former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar’s big Bollywood debut. Needless to say, Prithviraj is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

As Prithviraj has been creating a massive buzz in the town, the makers had organised a grand event to launch the trailer of the period drama. The event was attended by Akshay, Manushi and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. In the pics, Akshay and Manushi dished out regal vibes as they arrived for the trailer launch. Akshay was seen donning a black coloured asymmetrical kurta with a matching blazer and dhoti. On the other hand, Manushi was a sight to behold in a baby pink coloured embellished lehenga which she had paired with a matching net dupatta and a choker necklace.

Take a look at pics from Prithviraj trailer launch:

To note, Manushi will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita in the movie. Besides, it will also mark Akshay’s first period film and he is quite excited about it. Talking about it, Akshay told Mid Day, “It brings together history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find”. Prithviraj is slated to release on June 3 this year.

