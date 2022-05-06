Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar flaunts his sword skills as he officially announces film's trailer release date
On Friday, Akshay Kumar confirmed Pinkvilla's exclusive newsbreak and officially announced that Prithviraj trailer will release on Monday, 9 May.
Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few days ago that Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj trailer will be launched on 9 May. Fronted by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt, Prithviraj is all set to have a grand theatrical release. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial will hit the big screen on 3 June. On Friday, Akshay Kumar confirmed Pinkvilla's exclusive newsbreak and officially announced that Prithviraj trailer will release on Monday, 9 May.
Making the official announcement, Akshay did it in style as the actor flaunted his sword skills. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "It is time #Prithviraj." The film has been in the making for a long time and its release was delayed due to the pandemic. The trailer will be launched with a lot of fanfare in presence of the media at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, followed by a digital launch. Akshay, Manushi and Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be present at the event.
Take a look at Akshay's official announcement:
As the film gears up for its June release, the makers will be attaching Prithviraj's trailer to the prints of Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, another YRF production.
Commenting on the same, a source close to Pinkvilla revealed, "The trailer itself warrants a big screen watch. So everyone who visits the cinema hall for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will get a glimpse of Prithviraj on the big screen."
