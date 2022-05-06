Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar flaunts his sword skills as he officially announces film's trailer release date.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few days ago that Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj trailer will be launched on 9 May. Fronted by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt, Prithviraj is all set to have a grand theatrical release. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial will hit the big screen on 3 June. On Friday, Akshay Kumar confirmed Pinkvilla's exclusive newsbreak and officially announced that Prithviraj trailer will release on Monday, 9 May.

Making the official announcement, Akshay did it in style as the actor flaunted his sword skills. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "It is time #Prithviraj." The film has been in the making for a long time and its release was delayed due to the pandemic. The trailer will be launched with a lot of fanfare in presence of the media at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, followed by a digital launch. Akshay, Manushi and Chandraprakash Dwivedi will be present at the event.

Take a look at Akshay's official announcement:

As the film gears up for its June release, the makers will be attaching Prithviraj's trailer to the prints of Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, another YRF production.

Commenting on the same, a source close to Pinkvilla revealed, "The trailer itself warrants a big screen watch. So everyone who visits the cinema hall for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will get a glimpse of Prithviraj on the big screen."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to start her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot from May in UK – Schedule details revealed