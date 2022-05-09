Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar reveals having goosebumps throughout the narration; Says ‘It is an honour to…’

All eyes are on Akshay Kumar as we are all geared up for the release of the much-awaited trailer of his film Prithviraj. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in a pivotal role and ever since the first look of the actors has been out, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the trailer. Well, Akshay revealed earlier too that he said yes to the film the moment this script came to him. He felt that the life of the warrior king, who fought valiantly against the Muhammad of Ghor, deserves a big-screen retelling. In a recent interview, he spoke about his reaction when he heard the script.

Akshay Kumar revealed that when he sat for the narration of the film he had goosebumps throughout. He immediately said yes to the film because the script blew him away. “It brings together history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find,” says Kumar. The Padman actor further revealed that he believes that Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the right person to make this film and do justice to the story. “The film has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. It is an honour to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know,” quips Akshay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay, who already has a full slate of films for the next two years, has taken on more work and announced yet another new film with Radhika Madan. The superstar has films like Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 – Oh My God! and Prithviraj among others.

