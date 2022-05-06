Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar 'taken aback by the extensive research done' by director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Prithviraj. The film which is based on the legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan is one of his most ambitious projects of Kumar. Well, to make a historical film you indeed need a lot of research and reportedly the director of the film Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi has dedicated 18 years to this subject as he wanted to bring an authentic retelling to the big screen. The research was so authentic that even Akshay was taken aback by it.

Applauding the director for his extensive research Akshay Kumar said that when Dr Chandraprakash narrated the film he was taken aback by the amount of research that he did while writing this film. Akshay revealed that writing and directing a historical film is not easy and the director waited for 18 years to nurture and make Prithviraj the most glorious retelling of the Samrat’s life. “I hope it becomes the most authentic reference point for the king’s life.” The period drama also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

It is also reported that producer Aditya Chopra converted an entire floor of the Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri into a research wing. Dwivedi revealed, “We kept the research bay fully operational till the last day of shoot. Now, we are exploring a plan to showcase the research work to people.”

Prithviraj is said to be one of the biggest attractions for the big screen this Summer. It’s also among the costliest Akshay Kumar films till date, and one expects it to bring the box office back to life for Hindi films. Prithviraj aside, the other Akshay Kumar films for 2022 includes Raksha Bandhan, Cinderella, Ram Setu and Selfie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

