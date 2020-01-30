Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar kicks off shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer with a grand song; See Pic

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ epic film, Prithviraj. The film went on floors recently and Manushi kicked off the shoot with a grand song. Check out a glimpse of it.

One of the films which have been the talk of the town is and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj. Based on the life of the king of the Chauhan dynasty, the film is being produced by Yash Raj Films and will mark the debut of former Miss World, Manushi in Bollywood. She will be seen opposite Akshay as princess Sanyogita. While the photos of the muhurat puja featured Akshay, Manushi, Rani Mukerji and others, the film recently went on floors with Manushi shooting for a song.

Manushi as Sanyogita shot for a song mounted on a massive scale. The gorgeous debutante shared a photo from the song shoot on Instagram and we can say, it adds to the excitement for the epic film. In the photo, the 22-year-old stunner is seen thronged by her entire hair and make up team as she gets ready to shoot the first song of her career! Given how beautiful Manushi looks in the frame, we can only assume that this girl is going to steal our hearts.

Manushi captioned the photo as, “At every ‘step’, they’ve got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj.” Many of her fans took to the comment section to express their excitement about her debut film with Akshay. While a schedule of the film kicked off last year in November, Manushi kicked off the grand song shoot. Meanwhile, Prithviraj will be directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is also known for creating the TV series Chanakya. Akshay and Manushi will be shooting for the film this year and Prithviraj will be released in theatres on Diwali 2020.

