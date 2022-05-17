Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar reveals a scary incident during film's shoot at Thar desert; Find out

Debutante Manushi Chhillar has revealed that she got stuck in a sand-storm in the deserts of Rajasthan while shooting for an important scene of her maiden film 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar.

A portion of the big screen spectacle,'Prithviraj', has been shot in Jaisalmer, in the middle of the Thar desert. One day, while shooting, the crew had to evacuate urgently because of a mighty sand-storm but Manushi, unfortunately, got stuck in the middle of it.

Manushi recounts: "I was on top of a sand dune and the crew had to shoot me from below. I could see them motioning to me, trying to say something but I couldn't hear anything. I could see them waving and shouting but the voice didn't carry and I thought that they were talking about the scene. Suddenly someone from the choreography team just pushed me down, and I literally rolled down the sand dune and they caught hold of me!"

She adds, "It was a little scary when the sand-storm blew over us, with vans shaking and a black out. I was whisked off to my vanity van and we all took cover! We did resume shooting after some time but it was a strong sand storm!"

'Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'.

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Prithviraj: For Akshay Kumar starrer, 50000 costumes were hand-made with different varieties of turbans