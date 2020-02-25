Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar to roar like a lioness as she takes director’s instructions for Sanyogita

As Manushi Chhillar is working on Bollywood debut Prithviraj, she shared an interesting picture of herself as Sanyogita.

starrer Prithviraj, which is set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year for several reasons. The movie happens to be a period drama based on Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. While it will be Akshay’s first attempt for historical drama, Prithviraj will also mark the debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar who will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita. Interestingly, the reports about Manushi’s big Bollywood debut have been rife for quite some time now.

While she was rumoured to be a part of several big budget movies, Manushi chose to make her debut with this Yash Raj Films productions. Ever since she has been roped in for Prithviraj, all eyes have been on this debutant and fans ecstatic to know about every detail about her preparation for the period drama. Maintaining the curiosity among the fans, Manushi shared an interesting picture of herself wherein she was seen posing with a doodle of her character Sanyogita. The doodle of the princess had ‘roar like a lioness’ written on it along with ‘Sanyogita’ on the top. Explaining the doodle, Manushi wrote that she has been drawing her character on the instructions of her director. “Taking the director’s instruction with me wherever I go. #Sanyogita #Prithviraj #TerminalChhillar,” she captioned the image.

To note, this isn’t the first time when the former beauty queen gave a glimpse of her character from the character drama. Earlier, the actress had shared silhouette images of herself dressed as Sanyogita. While the lady is creating a lot of buzz for her Bollywood debut, it will be interesting to see if she will be able to stand true to the audience’s expectations.

