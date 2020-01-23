Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar's FIRST LOOK as Sanyogita in Akshay Kumar starrer revealed; Check It Out

Akshay will be playing the role of Prithviraj and Manushi will play the role of the gorgeous princess Sanyogita, Prithviraj’s love of life.

In the month of November, Yash Raj Films confirmed that Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut in Prithviraj opposite . Akshay will be playing the role of Prithviraj and Manushi will play the role of the gorgeous princess Sanyogita, Prithviraj’s love of life. Akshay and Manushi had shared pictures and videos of the Muhurat pooja of Prithviraj on their social media account in November. For her character as Sanyogita, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi had revealed that Manushi is being thoroughly groomed for the last 9 months by YRF.

Today, Manushi has shared her first look as Sanyogita on her Instagram account. The first look is only a silhouette of her character in the film but it still looks interesting. Sharing the look, Manushi wrote, "Sanyogita #Prithviraj." On working with Akshay in the film, Manushi told Mid Day that Sit is an honour to be part of an -film. She will get to learn from someone who is the best in the industry. She has a lot of hard work to put in to prove herself and she is prepared to do that.

Check out Manushi Chhilar's post here:

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj will release worldwide on Diwali 2020. On casting Manishi in Prithviraj, the director said, "She auditioned for the role a couple of times because we wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and she is being thoroughly groomed for the last 9 months by YRF.”

Credits :Instagram

