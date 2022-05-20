Prithviraj: Manushi Chillar reveals how she prepared for her role in the film

Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar reveals about her preparation for her role in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' which is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Manushi shares: "The preparation schedule for me was long and intense. Adi sir and my director Dr Chandraprakash ji wanted me to go through the drill before I even gave my first shot and looking back, I'm thankful that I put in the hard work."

The actress shares that she also worked on her dancing skills for this movie: "I'm a trained classical dancer and this film made me brush up my dancing skills because I have three songs in the film! I had to nail the choreography, especially in 'Hadd Kar De'. It is a beautiful Holi song and it needed me to be precise and also exhibit the fact that I could dance well. I hope that I have been able to show people that I'm a hard-working actor who is seeking perfection from my first film."

She adds: "I have miles to go and lots to learn but my eyes are on the prize. I had to also pick up some interesting skill sets like archery and horse-riding! I have to admit that I had a lot of fun learning these. I learned horse riding as a kid because my father used to take me and my siblings for horse riding so I kind of knew the basics of it but I never had to hold the reins or gallop with the horse."

"I have a horse riding sequence, however I am sitting behind sir. So, it was interesting to do that sequence. I'm a student of art. So, every day was special on the sets of the film because I could learn so much and return the next day, hungry for more," she concludes.

'Prithviraj' has been directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

