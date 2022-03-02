Prithviraj: Not June 10, Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar's period drama to release on June 3

Akshay Kumar has been the epitome of versatility and is known for bringing something new to the table every time he hits the screen. Besides, he also never misses a chance to surprise his fans, Days after he created a buzz with the trailer and first track of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay is once again making the headline and this time for his first period drama Prithviraj. Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithiviraj is based on the Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan and will mark the big Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

While the fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Prithviraj, Akshay has shared the new update about the movie’s release. The much anticipated historical drama's release has been preponed. Yes! Prithviraj, which was scheduled to release on June 10, will now be releasing on June 3. Sharing the big news, Akshay revealed that the movie will be out in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Akshay had even shared a poster of the movie and captioned it as, “Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post for Prithviraj:

Apart from Akshay and Manushi, Prithviraj will also star Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Apart from this, the superstar will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s comedy drama Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Sharma directorial Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Gorkha wherein he will play the role of Major General Ian Cardozo.

