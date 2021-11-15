Prithviraj Poster: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar set to present a tale of valour as the emperor & his beloved

Akshay Kumar never fails to entertain us with his movies. With every new project, he proves his mettle and the hold he has over the Indian audience. Recently his next, Prithviraj was announced which has got all the fans waiting for it. Since then it has been the talk of the town. In his latest post, the megastar shared the poster of the film with his Instagram family. The movie is all set to release in January 2022 and we absolutely can’t keep calm!

Akshay Kumar posted the royal poster of the movie with a caption filled with pride. “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan.” The poster takes us back in time with its rustic look and Akshay Kumar and the female lead Manushi Chhillar riding a horse. Akshay and Manushi look absolutely regal in their traditional attire with a stoic expression to match.

As Maharashtra's theatres started to welcome back audiences on October 22, production houses scheduled a succession of release dates. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has revealed a slew of new films. Manushi and Akshay's Prithviraj will be a visual spectacle and will be released internationally on January 21, 2022.

Prithviraj Chauhan will be portrayed by Akshay Kumar. It is centered on the bravery and courage of the daring and powerful king who faced the cruel Muhammad of Ghor valiantly. In this big-screen spectacular, Manushi Chhillar makes her Bollywood debut as Prithviraj's loving Princess Sanyogita. In this film directed by noted filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt also play key roles.

