Prithviraj song Makhmali Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar's chemistry brings ancient romance to life

Akshay Kumar on Monday treated his fans with yet another teaser of the new song 'Makhmali' from his much-anticipated film Prithviraj, co-starring former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. The soulful track featuring Akshay and Manushi, will take you back in time and show you the unbreakable bond and chemistry between Prithviraj Chauhan and Rajkumari Sanyogita. The song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, whereas the music is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy. Varun Grover has penned the lyrics of the song.

Sharing the song teaser on his Twitter account, the Laxmii actor wrote: "Of promises, honour and devotion. Experience the #Makhmali song teaser now and watch the full song ONLY IN THEATRES! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 on 3rd June." The full track of Makhmali will be released with the film on June 3.

Have a look at the post:

Talking about the film at the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar said, "Everything shown in the film is authentic and correct. It is startling that the story has been unknown for such a long time." Kumar had also said that he wants the story of the great warrior to reach the young generation through history books.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s magnum opus is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. Prithviraj is the first historical film produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films that showcases the valour and courage of the fearless king Samrat Prithvi Raj. Akshay Kumar portrays the role of the legendary warrior who valiantly fought the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor to protect India, while Manushi Chhillar portrays the role of his beloved wife Rajkumari Sanyogita.

Prithviraj also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij, and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles. The film is set to release on June 3, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj: Aditya Chopra recreated 12th century Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj from scratch for the film

