Prithviraj Song Yoddha Teaser Out; Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita looks brave and fierce

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Recently, Akshay treated his fans with the teaser of the film's new song 'Yoddha'. The full track will be released with the film on June 3. Sharing the song teaser on his social media, he wrote, "Gatha Garima Aur Shaurya ki | Witness the song teaser of #Yoddha now and watch the full song ONLY IN THEATRES! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

The teaser features Manushi as a fearless Princess Sanyogita, who looks fierce in white attire, holding a sword in her hand and dancing to a war song, whereas Akshay Kumar is seen on the battlefield, fighting invaders. Manushi also shared a glimpse of Yoddha on Instagram. The actress captioned her post, "She was brave and fierce. She was Princess Sanyogita. The film will also focus on the love story between Prithviraj and his beloved Princess Sanyogita."

The Yoddha song has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan, while the music is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. Varun Grover has penned the lyrics of the song.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s magnum opus is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. Prithviraj is the first historical film produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films that showcases the valour and courage of the fearless king Samrat Prithvi Raj. Akshay Kumar portrays the role of the legendary warrior who valiantly fought the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor to protect India. Prithviraj also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij and Sakshi Tanwar in key roles.

