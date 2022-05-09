Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar as the fearless king is here for victory along with his love Manushi Chhillar

Ever since the first look of the film, Prithviraj was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in a pivotal role. The director of the film, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi revealed that he lived for almost 18 years with the story and now finally it is time for the audience to experience the grandeur of this historical story. After a lot of waiting, the trailer is finally out and we bet it will give you goosebumps. The trailer will take you back in time and will bring all the history chapters alive right in front of you. Akshay Kumar as the fearless king will make you sit on the edge of your seats and Manushi Chillar’s beauty will keep you hooked on your screens. Be it Sanjay Dutt’s presence or Sonu Sood’s avatar, everything about the trailer will win your heart. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Manushi wrote, “Ek Samrat aur ek Rajkumari ki amar prem katha. Dekhiye Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan ka trailer NOW.” Take a look:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that when he sat for the narration of the film he had goosebumps throughout. He immediately said yes to the film because the script blew him away. “It brings together history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find,” says Kumar.

The Padman actor further revealed that he believes that Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the right person to make this film and do justice to the story. “The film has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. It is an honour to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know,” quips Akshay.

