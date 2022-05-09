Prithviraj Trailer Reactions: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer as 'biggest blockbuster'

Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj’s trailer was launched on Monday after long delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is among the most-awaited films of 2022. The period drama is based on the life of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan and features Akshay in the titular role. While Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar is playing the role of Sanjogita, which also marks her debut in Bollywood. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Prithviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. It is scheduled for release on 3 June 2022. Sharing the film's trailer on Instagram, Akshay wrote: "Shaurya aur veerta ki amar kahaani...Yeh hai kahaani Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan with YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Now, as the trailer of the highly-anticipated movie has been released, it has been receiving positive responses. A user wrote: "Fantastic Trailer!!! The main goal of a trailer is to show the potential of the movie, not to give idea about the story... Here is a nice idea about the scale of the film. Can break many records if the film is good". While another user also talked about how the trailer gave him ‘goosebumps.’ A third user said: "Awesome trailer, faad, grand, big scale, all are top notch can't wait for movie. Box office be ready to roar. Because Hindustan ka sher aa rha hai."

Check out Prithviraj's Twitter reactions:

