Prithviraj vs Jurassic World vs Govinda Naam Mera: Akshay Kumar to lock horns with dinosaurs and Vicky Kaushal

Akshay Kumar’s fans have a big reason to rejoice today. After all, Khiladi Kumar’s much awaited period drama Prithviraj has finally got a release date. Also starring Manushi Chhillar , Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will now be releasing on June 10 this year. The big announcement has got the fans excited and the audience can’t keep waiting to watch Akshay playing the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen.

Interestingly, Akshay will not just be witnessing a tough fight on the big screen in Prithviraj, but he will also be witnessing a tough competition at the box office. Yes! Prithviraj will be having a box office clash with Hollywood release Jurrasic World Dominion starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, Chris Patt etc. This isn’t all as there is another movie set to lock horns with these mega projects. We are talking about Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie will also star Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Meanwhile, talking about Prithviraj, Akshay has been all praised for Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Sharing the teaser of the film, Akshay released a statement and said, “The teaser of 'Prithviraj' captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values”.

