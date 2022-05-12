Prithviraj's first song Hari Har: Witness the power of Prithviraj Chauhan in Akshay Kumar starrer; Watch

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical-war film, Prithviraj have finally released the first-ever song from the film titled Hari Har. It is sung by Adarsh Shinde, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Varun Grover has created the lyrics. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

Sharing the song, Akshay took to his social media and wrote: "A saga of valor and bravery. Experience the power of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in #HariHar song. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Check out the song:

