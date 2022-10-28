Private jet to sea-facing villa: Check out 10 expensive things owned by Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood currently. He has given many hits in his career including his recently released Ram Setu. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It has performed well at the box office. However, the actor works hard and also owns a lot of expensive things including his sea-facing villa where he stays with his family. Note, the actor made his acting debut in 1987 with Aaj. Lists of Akshay’s expensive things:

Sea-facing villa:

Akshay Kumar’s beautiful sea-facing home is located in Juhu. It features a home theatre, a home office, a walk-in closet, an indoor pond, floor-to-ceiling windows and a garden. The lavish property is worth Rs 80 crore. As per reports, the interior has been done by his wife, Twinkle Khanna. The former actress often shares pictures on her social media handle.



Goa Holiday Home:

The actor has his own holiday home in Goa. The splendid villa is located on a white sand beach and comes with a private pool. The property had been designed in Portuguese style. Apartments in Mumbai:

As per reports, Akshay Kumar has four properties in the Transcon Triumph building, which is located at Link Road in Andheri. All four flats measure 2,200 sq ft each which makes it an expensive investment. Private Jet

Akshay Kumar also owns a private jet that costs approximately Rs. 260 crore reportedly. This is amongst his most expensive possessions. He also travels in it for vacations.



Akshay Kumar has a huge love for cars. He has a huge collection of cars. Let’s check it out:

Range Rover Vogue:

Akshay Kumar’s Range Rover is one of the most fascinating cars and is also considered to be the best for traveling amongst celebrities. He owns the Rs. 2.5 crore Range Rover Vogue. Bike

The makers of Desi Boyz gifted Yamaha V Max to Akshay Kumar which is worth Rs 25 lakh. Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne is also one of the most expensive cars. It approximately costs Rs 1.2 crore. The lavish car is also owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Harley Davidson

The bike was a gift from John Abraham. It costs Rs. 20 lakh. Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT costs around Rs. 3.57 crore and only a few Bollywood celebrities own this car. The luxury car had been specially manufactured for Akshay. Mercedes

The actor owns Mercedes GLS. It is the biggest SUV by Mercedes and costs about Rs. 85.67 lakh. Akshay Kumar also has Mercedes-Benz V- Class worth Rs 1.10 crore. Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ekta Kapoor also own this car. Rolls Royce Phantom VII:

The actor owns the Rolls Royce Phantom seventh model. It is considered as one of the most costly luxury cars and cost around Rs. 8.99 crore – Rs. 10.48 crore. Its best feature is its unique leatherwork inside and 1,344 Starlight Headlines individually placed in the car. Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan also own the Rolls Royce Phantom. Akshay Kumar’s work front:

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2. The film is being written and directed by Amit Rai and it serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG – Oh My God!'. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi.

