Priya Bapat expresses excitement about playing lead opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 90s untitled thriller

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently all pumped with energy for his upcoming venture with filmmaker Sejal Shah, which is said to be a 90’s thriller and is yet to receive a title. While Siddiqui will be seen leading the film, now its female lead has also been confirmed with Marathi sensation and award-winning actress Priya Bapat set to star in the film. Notably, the actress also expressed her excitement at starring in the film. Read on to get the details.

Revealing elation on embarking on a new venture, Bapat revealed her elation and shared that she was pumped with energy ever since she heard the narration of the gripping thriller and added that she found its script to be immensely ‘compelling’.

"I was excited to be a part of this gripping thriller since the day I heard the narration and plus working alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the add-on. The script is compelling, and the 90s setting adds an extra layer of nostalgia. Working with Nawazuddin is an everyday learning experience, and we are eager to bring this intriguing story to life,” noted Bapat.

Notably, filmmaker Sejal Shah opined on working with Priya Bapat. Calling her a ‘fantastic actor’, Shah said how she brings her characters to life with authenticity and added that the Nawazuddin-Priya pair on-screen will be ‘fresh’ and ‘unique’.

Who is Priya Bapat? Let’s find out

Over the years, Bapat has earned herself a name by delivering several projects in the Marathi film industry. Some notable works of the award-winning actress include Kaksparsh, Aamhi Doghi, City of Dreams, and Happy Journey.

More about the Untitled 90’s thriller

The film has been helmed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali. While the filming of the project is underway in Mumbai at the moment, it is scheduled for a 40-day shoot. Furthermore, the screenplay has been crafted by National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia and it seems to be a promising roller-coaster ride of suspense, drama, and nostalgia.

