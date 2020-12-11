Priyadarshan confirms he & Akshay Kumar are collaborating for a 'comic thriller'; Here's when shoot will begin

In a recent interview, filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is making a new film with Akshay Kumar. He has also discussed his two upcoming films Hungama 2 and Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea.

Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan is making a comeback in Bollywood with Hungama 2 after eight long years. This film is the sequel of 2003 hit comedy film Hungama. The upcoming comedy features , Paresh Rawal, Meeezan Jaaferi and Pranitha Shubhash. The filmmaker also has his dream project Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea lined up for release. This film was slated to release on March 26 but got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown. Now, in a recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Priyadarshan has spoken about his upcoming films and more.

With a career spanning over five decades, Priyadarshan has done around 90 films. Now, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Priyadashan has confirmed that he and are collaborating for another film. He further stated that they were supposed to begin shooting for the film from December. However, now it will go on the floors from September next year. He shared that Akshay is going to produce the film and that it is going to be a comic thriller.

Talking about Hungama 2, he said “It’s my first sequel and like Hera Pheri, Hungama too is a strong brand.” He also revealed that in Hungama 2, Paresh Rawal is essaying the role of a suspicious husband. Later, about debutantes Meezaan and Pranitha, he said “When the actors look your character, half the problems are solved. Both of them are good students,”

There were speculations that Priyadarshan will also helm Hera Pheri 3, but the filmmaker has been straight about it. He said, “I am not involved with Hera Pheri 3. I have told the makers that I am not interested.”

He has also discussed his dream project, Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea. Priyadarshan said that the film is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the highest in his career. He also said that the biggest challenge with this film was to create the 16th century. The filmmaker also revealed that the film will star actors from Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries.

Lastly, he said that he is yet to shoot the climax of Hungama 2 as he needs around 300 to 400 people for the same. He is now waiting for the Covid 19 situation to improve and once the shoot will be done, they will decide on the release date.

Also Read: Hungama 2 director Priyadarshan in a unique fix, forced to wrap shoot by September due to THIS reason

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×