Priyadarshan hits back at Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala's allegations: Completed film & gave final copy

Priyadarshan is finally responding to Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala's allegations who had earlier said that the director's version of Hera Pheri was "full of depressing scenes". The cult classic comedy has had a fan following like no other but Nadiawala's revelations about Priyadarshan leaving the film mid-way came as a huge shock.

Speaking to ETimes, Priyadarshan was asked about the length of the film that Nadiadwala had pointed out earlier saying that it was initially 3 hours, 40 minutes long. "How could I make a film as long as three hours and 40 minutes? It is a remake of a Malayalam film, and so, I knew what I was making. All these claims are false. The whole film was made in Chennai. It was mixed in my theatre. I completed the film and I gave the final copy to him."

As for the film's remake rights, Nadidwala had claimed that Priyadarshan had sold the Hindi remake rights to a filmmaker in Punjab. "Literally 10 days before the film’s release, we got to know that a filmmaker from Punjab had the rights to the film. I rushed to Chandigarh for the settlement. I had to pay him whatever he demanded. I have proof of all this,” Nadiadwala had said.

Reacting to the same, Priyadarshan said, "How can I sell the rights, when I never had them? It is the original writers of the Malayalam film (Siddique and Lal, also the directors of that film) who sold it. It was not written by me. It was written by Siddique, the one who directed Bodyguard starring . They sold the rights to someone else. Then, we started the film (Hera Pheri) and we were supposed to buy the rights from them for Rs 5 lakh."

Nadiadwala had also said that Priyadarshan urged the film's cast to not sign the sequel Phir Hera Pheri saying that the producer would "spoil everybody’s reputation".

As for Hera Pheri 3, which has been in the news for a long time, Priyadarshan said, “Suniel Shetty, who is like family to me, suggested that I should consider doing the film. So, we met , too, and I felt like giving it a nod. In fact, Firoz and I were supposed to meet as well, but that never happened. Then I heard that they had roped in Abhishek Bachchan and then finally, the film didn’t get made. I share a cordial relation with everyone, why will I ask anyone to not do the film? I continued to work with Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh on other projects. I have also met Firoz and we have had cordial talks before. I have nothing against anyone."

He further added, "During my latest film promotions when the media asked me if I was directing Hera Pheri 3, I said that I am not interested in directing it. I personally don’t believe I will be able to do justice to the sequel, so why will I even consider it? It is as simple as that! I don’t know what has irked Firoz. Maybe it is his anger and frustration at being unable to make Hera Pheri 3."

