Priyadarshan on Kartik, Ayushmann, Sidharth refusing Hungama 2: Maybe they thought I'm an outdated director

Priyadarshan has spoken about new-age actors refusing Hungama 2 and how it is vital for the actors to trust the directors. Read further to know more.

Priyadarshan is one of the most successful film directors in India, who has made many films in many southern languages as well as Hindi. He is recently coming up with the sequel to a 2003 hit called ‘Hungama 2’. The film will arrive directly on the streaming site on July 23. Priyadarshan recently spoke to Quint about the fact that many new-age A-list Bollywood actors refused his film. He mentioned that it is vital for the actors to trust the directors for the collaboration to work. Priyadarshan is known for his frequent collaborations in Hindi cinema with stars like , Pares Rawal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rajpal Yadav amongst others.

Priyadarshan spoke about collaborations with actors and said, “I don't face it in the south, because they know more about me. But here, I don't blame them for refusing, because if an actor doesn't feel confident about a director, they shouldn't do the film. Because then there will not be a comfortable interaction. Maybe these boys are more comfortable working with the new school; I belong to the old-school." He further added, “See, it's a question of, of course, they think that we don't update. But I keep updating everything... So if you ask me, the film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which won the National Award for best feature of this year, so if I can win the National Award for best film of this year, I'm still good."

Previously in an interview with PTI, Priyadarshan spoke about offering Hungama 2 to Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana and facing rejection. He said, “I didn’t go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and . They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years.”

