Priyadarshan on returning to Hindi cinema with Hungama 2: I found there is a scarcity of humorous films

Priyadarshan is one of the most prolific directors in Indian cinema. His work ranges across genres, languages, and industries. In Hindi cinema, he has made some successful comedy ventures including ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Hungama’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, and ‘Hulchul’ amongst others. He is returning to Hindi films after some time with the sequel to his 2003 hit ‘Hungama 2’. The film stars Meezaan Jaffrey, , Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal amongst others. In the latest conversation with PTI, Priyadarshan spoke about finding a scarcity of humorous films in Hindi cinema and the difference in making comedy films in different languages.

Priyadarshan speaks on making a comeback in Hindi films with Hungama 2 and said, “I thought it was the right time to come back to Hindi films because I found there is a scarcity of humorous films. This is my genre, what I am accepted by the Hindi film fraternity and the audience. Whenever I have tried humour, almost 90 per cent of the times I have worked. So I thought to try it again.” He further spoke about making comedies in different languages and said, “ I have done films of different languages in genres and I have realised people are the same when it comes to humour. So I don’t fear the pressure to make people laugh.”

Further in the conversation, Priyadarshan spoke about creating comedy films. He said, “Creating the perfect situation for comedy is difficult and making people laugh even more. I make sure, first, whether I can laugh or not. Because I generally don’t laugh (that much), I am a miser in laughing. But once I know I can smile, I am assured in theatres I can make people laugh. That’s how I measure it and have been doing it for the last 39 years.”

