Priyamani recalls playing KBC with Shah Rukh Khan; Here's how much she got post her big win

Chennai Express was one of the most loved Rohit Shetty films featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film was not only a blockbuster but also paved the way straight into the hearts of all the fans. If you have seen the film then we bet you must have loved the song one, two, three, four. This song is still loved by most of us and it featured the sexy Priyamani along with SRK. Now these two are all set to reunite on the silver screen in Atlee’s Jawan and in a recent interview with Gulte.com, the actress opened up about her experience of working with King Khan.

Priyamani recalls her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan

The actress revealed that when she got a call from Rohit Shetty’s office to be a part of a song in the movie headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, she only had one question that she would not be a background dancer only? When she came to know that the song is between her and SRK, Priyamani instantly signed the papers. Speaking about working with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyamani said, “When they [first] said Shah Rukh Khan, I died. My lifelong dream of at least just breathing the same air as that man is going to come true.”

Recalling the shoot, Priyamani quipped that King Khan was an extremely sweet and down-to-earth person. She further added, “So, he came to me at one point because there were some particular steps which we had to repeat a couple of times. He said, ‘No, no darling, you go sit down, I will do it.' I said, ‘No, sir, I'm okay. I love dancing, so I don't mind dancing how many times do you want me to dance…' Those were the best five nights of my life. We did not sit down and chat, but we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me ₹ 200 because my answers were right.”

