Priyamani says Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee are 'poles apart'; reveals Jawan actor likes to stick to script

In Atlee Kumar’s Jawan, we all saw how amazing an actor Priyamani is. But before sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, she has also worked in several movies across industries. She was also an eminent part of the spy thriller TV series The Family Man with ace Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee. Recently in an interview, Priyamani spoke about the difference in acting styles between the two Hindi film industry actors.

Priyamani on the difference in acting styles between Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee

Both Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan are ace actors with varied styles and skills. But, little do we know that both of them have been trained by the same acting coach, Barry John. Since the Rakht Charitra 2 actress worked with both of them, in an interview with ETimes she was asked what similarities or differences SRK and Bajpayee possess.

Sharing her experience, Priyamani said that both of them are poles apart, “Manoj sir and Shah Rukh sir are poles apart in terms of acting. I really can’t specify their distinctions. But I can definitely say that at least half of the scenes in The Family Man were improvised. You have to be extremely alert, and on your toes, when you’re acting with Manoj Bajpayee because he is brilliant and I couldn’t have asked for a better Srikant for my character, Suchi. I think Manoj sir is phenomenal. I have seen all his films post The Family Man.”

She further added that Manoj Bajpayee improvised the script in The Family Man. However, SRK likes to stick to the script, “I’m sure, half the lines in those films must have been improvised, too. I’m not saying that Shah Rukh sir doesn’t improvise. But generally, we try to stick to our script. But a person like Manoj Bajpayee is always on the lookout to make it better. There’s not much of a difference between the two if you compare them, but they are different for sure.”

Talking about the King Khan of Bollywood, the actress said, “Shah Rukh Sir brings a different flavor to the character he plays, which is more lively and fun. He brings what is required of that particular character. He was extremely good in movies like Swades, and Chak De India where he brought in nuances to his performance. When we talk about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fan, Zero, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Pathaan, Jawan that’s a different kind of acting, because that is what is expected of the character in the film.”

When speaking of Bajpayee, the actress divulged, “When you observe Manoj sir, the way he molds himself as Srikant Tiwary of The Family Man or the recent character in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, it is just brilliant the way he turns himself into the lawyer and how he brings his own flavor to the character,” she added.

