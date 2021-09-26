From Priyanka, Alia & Katrina to Kriti & Prabhas; 7 fresh on screen pairings in Bollywood to look out for.

The Bollywood industry faced a major setback due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 2020 led to many films being postponed and stalled due to the unfortunate situation. From films to TV shootings to events, everything was affected to the core. However, as normalcy is now returning, the Bollywood industry is also preparing to get back on track. Apart from the new content, Bollywood buffs must get ready to witness new faces and fresh pairings on screen. No doubt, the film industry has already seen a lot of pairings, which also went on to become audiences’ favourite. However, the new on-screen pairings will leave you excited. Here is the list of the upcoming pairing that you must look forward to.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are pairing up for the very first time and their fans are excited. Ranbir and Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next. The untitled film is expected to be a rom-com, and yes, we are ready to see some magic on the screen. The previous schedules for the film have already taken place in New Delhi.

Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar

Another fresh pairing Bollywood buffs will be able to see in the coming days- Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. The actors are all set to showcase their acting skills on screen with the movie Badhaai Do.

, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday have wrapped up the filming of Shakun Batra’s upcoming movie. The trio is collaborating for the first time. Deepika, Ananya, and Siddhant have already formed a strong bond and their BTS glimpses on their social media handles are proof of that. The title of the film, produced by Dharma Productions, is yet to be revealed.

, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter

Actress Katrina Kaif has teamed up with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to spook the audience in their upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the trio collaborate for the first time on the silver screen in the Gurmmeet Singh directorial.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda are all set to share screen space for the upcoming romantic actioner Liger. The movie marks Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday Telugu debut. The upcoming Pan-India film is being co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with director Puri's production house, Puri Connects. The movie will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

Kriti Sanon & Prabhas

Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses at the moment. She has been doing back-to-back films and is now set to share the stage with Prabhas in the upcoming film Adipurush. This is the first time Kriti and Prabhas are joining hands for a project. In the mythological film, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

, & Katrina Kaif

One of the most exciting lineups that sent social media into a storm recently was Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The film will feature Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif marking their first collaboration. It will also be India's first all female road trip film.

